L.A. Metro bus adjustments to promote social distancing take effect Sunday

A Los Angeles metro bus is seen in an undated photo. (Los Angeles Times)

A number of changes to Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus service took effect Sunday as the agency sought to promote social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Metro added trips to 95 bus lines and increased the frequency of stops on some heavily-used lines, the agency said in a news release. It is also adjusting running times based on faster speeds due to reduced traffic. Larger, 60-foot articulated buses will continue to be employed on some lines “to the extent possible,” the agency said.

Other bus lines will continue to run on an enhanced Sunday schedule. A full list is available on Metro’s website.

The changes are meant to help riders observe social distancing rules by adding capacity to buses.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.