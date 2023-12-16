Four people sustained minor injuries when a Los Angeles Metro transit bus rolled into a wall on Saturday.

The accident occurred around 3:40 p.m. at 270 S. Loma Dr. in L.A.’s Westlake neighborhood, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

Footage shows the bus rolled backward into a retaining wall outside of a resident complex, causing significant damage to both the bus and the wall.

Four people were hurt when a Los Angeles Metro transit bus rolled backward into a wall. Dec. 16, 2023.

Fire officials said four people, including the driver, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.