Four people sustained minor injuries when a Los Angeles Metro transit bus rolled into a wall on Saturday.
The accident occurred around 3:40 p.m. at 270 S. Loma Dr. in L.A.’s Westlake neighborhood, according to the L.A. Fire Department.
Footage shows the bus rolled backward into a retaining wall outside of a resident complex, causing significant damage to both the bus and the wall.
Fire officials said four people, including the driver, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the accident was under investigation.