L.A. Metro bus driver dies from COVID-19 complications, marking 1st virus-related death within agency

A Metro bus in seen in this undated photo. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus driver has died of complications from COVID-19, Los Angeles County officials said Friday.

The driver, whose name has not been released, died Thursday, union officials said. He last worked in mid-May, driving a route out of Division 13, the bus yard across the street from Union Station.

He worked for Metro for 23 years, said John M. Ellis, the general chairman of the bus driver’s union, SMART-TD GO-875.

“Many of you knew him,” Ellis wrote in a letter to the thousands of drivers represented by the union. “We share the sadness felt by those who worked with him. His presence will be sorely missed.”

