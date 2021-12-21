L.A. Metro bus, train rides to be free on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

Angelenos heading around town to celebrate the holidays will be able to get to their destinations free of charge on public transportation this Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, courtesy of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Metro announced Tuesday that it will be waiving fees for bus and rail service for five hours each on both holidays.

Riders will be able to board buses and trains for free during the following times:

9 p.m. Dec. 24 through 2 a.m. Dec. 25

9p.m. Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. Jan. 1

During those periods, fare gates with be unlatched at Metro Rail stations, while fare boxes and validators won’t deduct money from TAP cards, according to a news release from the L.A. transportation agency.

Metro will be running normal weekday bus and rail service levels on those days, the release stated. After 8 p.m., trains will run about every 20 minutes until around midnight, when the last trains of the evening are scheduled to depart.

Unlike previous years, Metro won’t offer overnight or enhanced rail service on New Year’s Eve.

On Christmas and New Year’s Day, a Sunday/holiday service schedule will be in effect. Metro will, however, add capacity to the L Line (Gold) on Jan. 1 for those headed to to the Rose Parade or Rose Bowl game in Pasadena.

An updated bus schedule can be found at https://mybus.metro.net/.

Metro will be offering free fares on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve from 9pm to 2am. https://t.co/xO4r0PjFP0 pic.twitter.com/4sI8jRaiRQ — LA Metro (@metrolosangeles) December 21, 2021