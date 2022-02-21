L.A. Metro bus, train service reduced due to driver shortage

Faced with staffing shortages that have persisted since the onset of the pandemic, Los Angeles Metro is now temporarily reducing its bus and train service.

Labor shortages have been impacting many sectors, and the driver shortfall worsened by the pandemic has been a nationwide trend, even affecting school bus rides across the U.S.

“Metro staff shortages have been especially acute in recent months,” L.A. Metro officials said in a news release this month. “Although we are seeing progress in our hiring efforts, the recent COVID-19 spike combined with restoration of service hours in September 2021 to pre-pandemic levels has stretched our operators to their limits.”

The shortages have led to more canceled bus and rail trips in recent weeks, leaving riders waiting longer for their buses and trains.

The service changes, which began Sunday, are meant to lead to fewer canceled trips and more reliable service, officials said.

How will buses be affected?

Many bus lines will have service adjustments, running on average 5 to 10 minutes less frequently than they normally do throughout the day and evening. Riders can use this online tool to see if this will impact their usual bus.

The busiest bus lines will still be running every 5 to 15 minutes on weekdays, and no bus line will run less than every 60 minutes.

The routes are not changing, and service will still begin and end at the usual times on each route. Current bus maps and timetables for each line can be found here.

How will trains be affected?

As for the rail service, changes will affect the Red and Purple subway lines.

During peak hours, trains will run every 15 minutes instead of every 10 minutes. During off-peak hours and on weekend days, trains will run every 15 minutes instead of every 12 minutes.

Changes will also affect the A, C, E and L light rail lines, which will run every 10 minutes during peak hour weekdays instead of every 8 minutes. Midday and weekend light rail service will remain at trains every 12 minutes and evenings will continue with trains every 20 minutes.

How long will these changes last?

All the changes are meant to be temporary.

Last month, the Metro Board of Directors approved a motion to set a goal to return to full service levels no later than this June.

Is Metro hiring?

In hopes of attracting more workers, Metro is offering a $3,000 bonus for new operators.

Metro is offering hourly rates starting at $19.12, with benefits that include health insurance, tuition reimbursements, paid training, retirement plan options and flexible working hours.

Those interested in a job at Metro can apply at metro.net/driveLA