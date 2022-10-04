Metro K Line next to Edward Vincent Jr. Park in Inglewood. (Metro The Source)

The Los Angeles Metropolitan Transit Authority is hyping the launch of the brand-new K Line, which opens at noon on Friday, by offering free systemwide rides throughout the weekend.

Metro K Line next to Edward Vincent Jr. Park in Inglewood. (Metro The Source)

“The entire Metro bus, rail and bike system will be free from Friday through Sunday, Oct. 9, to celebrate our newly expanded transit network and show everyone the many places that are easy-to-reach via Metro,” the transit authority announced on its blog.

This first segment of the K Line will serve the Crenshaw Corridor, Inglewood and Westchester, with Friday’s opening including seven stations, “between Expo/Crenshaw Station and Westchester/Veteran’s Station.”

A public celebration, dubbed “The K Line Fest at Leimert Park Plaza,” will be held Friday from noon to 6 p.m. with live music and dance performances, as well as food and booths.

According to the transit authority, the K Line will also connect to the new LAX/Metro Transit Center Station, the new Aviation/Century Station and the Metro C Line (Green) by 2024.

More info about the grand opening of the K Line this Friday can be found here.