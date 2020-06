Amid growing skepticism of police agencies that investigate killings by their own officers, top law enforcement officials in the Los Angeles region have reached a tentative agreement to cede the work instead to a centralized task force.

Few details have been worked out, but an initial consensus to have all police killings investigated by the task force was reached this week by Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey and Anthony Miranda, vice president of the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Assn.