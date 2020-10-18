L.A. Metro employee fatally stabbed at rail station downtown

Passengers wait at a 7th Street station platform in July. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

An employee of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority was fatally stabbed Friday night at a downtown rail station, officials said.

The attack occurred Friday at 10:46 p.m. at the 7th Street/Metro Center subway station in the financial district, according to Metro spokesman Rick Jager.

The victim was transported to the L.A. County-USC Medical Center with critical injuries to his chest and was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m., Jager said.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office later identified the victim as a Metro employee, Jager said. The victim’s name has not been released because his family has not yet been notified, he said.

