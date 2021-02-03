L.A. Metro head Phil Washington stepping down

Phil Washington, who heads L.A. Metro, is seen in an undated photo. (Los Angeles Times)

The head of Los Angeles County’s transportation agency is leaving in May after a six-year tenure that helped lay the groundwork for an ambitious expansion of the local rail network.

Phil Washington told Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the chair of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority board, in a letter Wednesday that he would not seek to extend his contract. Washington wrote that he will leave with “mixed emotions,” including pride that he is leaving the county “better than it was.”

Washington has led Metro through the planning and early construction of one of North America’s biggest rail building booms. Five projects are under construction, including two that have long been on L.A.’s transit wish list: a subway under Wilshire Boulevard and a rail connection to Los Angeles International Airport.

The expansion was financed in part by Metro’s successful campaign for Measure M, a sales tax increase approved by voters in 2016 that will generate an estimated $120 billion for more than a dozen rail, bus and highway projects.

