Los Angeles Metro will be offering free rides for the primary elections on Tuesday.
This primary, L.A. residents are voting on several key races, including for a candidate to replace Eric Garcetti as the city’s mayor.
Angelenos can take advantage of the free rides from midnight until 11:59 p.m. on June 7 to head to the polls and cast their ballots.
Vote centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 28 through June 6, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Click here to find your nearest L.A. County vote center.
Everyone registered to vote has also received a vote-by-mail ballot, which can be returned at any ballot drop-off box.
There are drop-off locations at these Metro stations available until 8 p.m. June 7:
•Union Station (East Portal)
•El Monte Bus Station J Line, many local bus lines (plaza area)
•Harbor Freeway Station C and J Lines (park and ride area)
•Harbor Gateway Transit Center J Line, many other local lines (transit plaza area)
•Hollywood/Western Station B (Red) Line, (mezzanine area)
•North Hollywood Station B (Red) Line, (plaza area outside portal)
•Norwalk Station C Line, (plaza area)
•Wilshire/Vermont Station B (Red) and D (Purple) Lines, (courtyard area)