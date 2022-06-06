Los Angeles Metro will be offering free rides for the primary elections on Tuesday.

This primary, L.A. residents are voting on several key races, including for a candidate to replace Eric Garcetti as the city’s mayor.

Angelenos can take advantage of the free rides from midnight until 11:59 p.m. on June 7 to head to the polls and cast their ballots.

Vote centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 28 through June 6, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Everyone registered to vote has also received a vote-by-mail ballot, which can be returned at any ballot drop-off box.

There are drop-off locations at these Metro stations available until 8 p.m. June 7:

•Union Station (East Portal)

•El Monte Bus Station J Line, many local bus lines (plaza area)

•Harbor Freeway Station C and J Lines (park and ride area)

•Harbor Gateway Transit Center J Line, many other local lines (transit plaza area)

•Hollywood/Western Station B (Red) Line, (mezzanine area)

•North Hollywood Station B (Red) Line, (plaza area outside portal)

•Norwalk Station C Line, (plaza area)

•Wilshire/Vermont Station B (Red) and D (Purple) Lines, (courtyard area)

