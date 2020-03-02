L.A. Metro offering free rides to vote centers on Super Tuesday

Voting stickers are displayed during early voting for the California primary in Los Angeles on March 1, 2020. (Credit: Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty Images)

The right to vote is priceless, and a ride to your Southern California polling place could be too.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is offering free rides on all of its trains and buses Tuesday, the day of California’s presidential primary election. Free fares also will be available for the agency’s Bike Share program.

“We want to make it easy for people to get to the polls and cast their vote this election year,” Inglewood Mayor James Butts, Metro’s current board chairman, said in a statement. “Metro wants to make sure all of the region’s voters get the message and vote.”

Other area transportation agencies — including the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, Long Beach Transit and Pasadena Transit — also are offering courtesy lifts on Election Day.

