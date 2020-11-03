L.A. Metro offers free bus, train rides to encourage voter turnout on Election Day

File photo of two Metro buses at Wilshire Boulevard and Western Avenue. (Credit: Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Free rides are being offered Tuesday on all Los Angeles Metro busses and trains to allow people to get out to vote on Election Day.

The free rides will run from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 3, according to a news release form the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Metro is also offering 30 minutes of free riding time on its Bike Share program on Election Day. The rate will be $1.75 per 30 minutes thereafter, according to the news release.

In 2019, Metro’s Board of Directors voted to permanently offer free rides on federal and statewide election days to encourage voter turnout.

Metro is also hosting vote centers at Union Station and El Monte Station. The centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Vote-by-mail drop boxes are available at 19 locations:

On the B (Red) and D (Purple) Lines: North Hollywood, 7th Street Metro Center in downtown Los Angeles , Hollywood/Western, Vermont/Santa Monica, Wilshire/Vermont stations and Union Station .

in downtown Los Angeles . On the E Line (Expo): Expo/Vermont, La Cienega/Jefferson and downtown Santa Monica stations .

. On the A Line (Blue): Willow and Willowbrook/Rosa Parks stations .

. On the L Line (Gold): Mariachi Plaza, Union Station and Sierra Madre Villa stations.

On the C Line (Green): Aviation/LAX, Harbor Freeway, Willowbrook/Rosa Parks and Norwalk stations .

. On the J Line (Silver): Harbor Freeway, Harbor Gateway Transit Center, Union Station and El Monte stations .

. On the G Line (Orange): Sepulveda Station.

For more information on the vote center closest to you and when it will be open, visit https://locator.lavote.net/.