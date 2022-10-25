Work on part of the L.A. Metro Purple Line extension has come to a stop following dozens of worker injuries and safety concerns that officials say have not been addressed.

The work stoppage impacts the section of the rail line that goes through the stop at Wilshire Boulevard and Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

Metro officials said they have warned the contractor about unsafe conditions at the site, but that conditions have remained substandard.

The suspension began on Oct. 21 and is expected to last until Nov. 7.

Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Oct. 25, 2022.