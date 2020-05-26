Live Now
L.A. Metro seeks $120 million more for Crenshaw Line after delays, construction problems

Construction crews work to complete a bridge for the Crenshaw Line along Florence Avenue in Inglewood in 2017. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Following a series of delays and construction problems, Los Angeles County transportation officials are seeking $120 million more for a light-rail line from Mid-City to the South Bay.

The cost overruns on the $2.06-billion Crenshaw Line come as crews work to repair flaws in the project, delaying its opening to mid-2021.

If the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s directors approve two budget requests at their Thursday meeting, the cost of the Crenshaw Line will rise by $90 million, or 4%. The increase would be the first since 2013.

Directors have also been asked to approve a $30-million budget for close-out work after the line opens.

