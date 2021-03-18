L.A. Metro will use federal stimulus funds to increase service, officials say

A new round of federal funding will allow Metropolitan Transportation Authority to restore bus and train rides throughout Los Angeles County, ensuring that pre-pandemic service can resume by this fall.

President Biden’s stimulus package, the American Rescue Plan, will deliver $1.6 billion to Southern California transit agencies, with a significant amount of that money going to Metro, transit officials said Thursday.

The exact amount that the county agency will receive wasn’t available.

Phil Washington, chief executive of Metro, said full service would return by September.

