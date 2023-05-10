Drivers could soon encounter a lot more speed humps in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, the L.A. City Council approved a motion by Council President Paul Krekorian asking the city’s Department of Transportation to examine the feasibility of installing speed humps outside all public schools in the city.

The program would be similar to the pilot program underway in Krekorian’s District 2 where the raised sections of asphalt are being installed at all public elementary schools, the President’s office said.

The program is expected to be completed by the start of the 2023-24 school year.

The Council’s motion instructed the Transportation Department to prepare a report on “the feasibility of establishing a dedicated speed hump program for all schools, including the required funding and staffing resources, and a timeline for execution.”

There was no estimate of the potential cost.

Under L.A.’s current program, speed humps are only installed on an annual cycle and closes when 375 applications are received, which usually happens in just a matter of minutes, Krekorian’s office said.

Studies by the U.S. Department of Transportation show speed humps, which are not the same as “speed bumps,” can be effective at reducing speeds by nearly 10 mph.