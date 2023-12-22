It’s a Christmas tradition that has spanned decades. The Los Angeles Mission provided a holiday meal, beauty services and toys for less fortunate families and those experiencing homelessness.

Some Hollywood stars and volunteers served the community by providing a holiday meal that included all the fixings like green bean casserole, sweet potatoes and glazed ham.

Actor Ian Ziering brought his daughters to help volunteer at the event.

“I brought my daughters down here today to help show them how much of a difference they can make by helping out others who maybe a little less fortunate than them,” Ziering told KTLA.

The event holds a special place in the heart of L.A. Mission president and CEO Troy Vaughn, who used to attend the event when he was homeless.

“There was one point in my life when I was homeless and I needed this kind of love,” Vaughn told KTLA. “Now I can see that the ability to give back is the greatest gift.”

In addition to the meal, volunteers handed out essential winter clothing, helped attendees find physical and mental health care resources, and provided beauty services for men and women.

A toy shop was also available for kids.

“It’s important that people are sane and know that other people care,” Vaughn said.

The L.A. Mission is open 24/7 and always looking for more volunteers.