As authorities investigate the mysterious deaths of two models in downtown Los Angeles, a third model living in the area is frightened and worried about her own safety.

Brittany Mason, 26, a successful model working in the fashion and beauty industries, lives at Skye at Bunker Hill luxury apartments on Figueroa street, the same complex where model and real estate agent Maleesa Mooney was brutally killed. She wants to move as soon as possible, but says the landlord is refusing to cooperate.

Mason says she doesn’t feel safe after the murder of Mooney in her apartment on September 12. She says she’s seen people sleeping in the stairwells and other activity in the complex that makes her uncomfortable.

“Initially, the unit across from me, people were subleasing it so I was seeing different people coming in and out every day and the other thing was, at one point, people were having big parties and there were tons of men coming through here,” she said.

According to Mason, the apartment management has not released many details and won’t let her out of her lease, which has several months to go without a penalty fee.

“Honestly, I don’t feel safe and I shouldn’t be forced to live here if I don’t feel safe,” she said. “I don’t think that’s okay.”

Police are investigating Mooney’s death as a homicide, but are not releasing any details. The families of both Mooney and Nikki Coats, the other young model who was found dead in her luxury apartment in downtown L.A., are desperate for answers. Both women were found days apart and only blocks apart.

However, the Los Angeles Police Departments says there is no evidence thus far that suggests the cases are related.

“At this point, all I want is some answers as to how my daughter died,” said Sharon Coats, Nikki Coats mother. “I’m not getting anything from the detective, LAPD. The medical examiner told me she could have just went to sleep, died in her sleep!”

“This cannot be another John Doe cold case,” said Jourdin Pauline, Mooney’s sister. “We have to find whoever did this.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay funeral expenses for Mooney.

KTLA reached out to management at the Skye at Bunker Hill apartments and is awaiting a response.