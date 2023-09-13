A mother accused of abandoning a toddler in a stroller in Larchmont Village was arrested on Wednesday night.

The woman, identified as Targie Alexandre, 24, was arrested when she showed up at her workplace, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

On Tuesday morning around 2:50 a.m., a person walking in Larchmont Village found the little girl, believed to be 2 or 3 years old, inside a stroller on the 100 block of North Larchmont Boulevard.

The toddler, who appeared to be in good health, was taken to a local hospital to be examined. Inside the stroller, police found an identification card for the child’s mother, Alexandre.

A toddler was found abandoned in a stroller in Larchmont Village on Sept. 12, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Targie Alexandre is seen in an undated photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

At the time, police had located the child’s father, but the mother’s whereabouts were still unknown.

On Wednesday night, Alexandre was taken into custody on felony charges of child endangerment. She is being held on $105,000.

It’s unclear why Alexandre may have left the child, officials said. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call LAPD’s Wilshire Division at 213-473-0476. Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.