A motorcycle officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was taken to the hospital after reportedly getting struck by a car during a stolen vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash on Thursday.

Calls about the “officer down” in the area of Community Street and Noble Avenue came in at around 3:41 p.m., police told KTLA.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a heavy police presence in the area, along with medical personnel from the Los Angeles Fire Department, who were placing the involved motorcycle officer into the back of an ambulance. No information about the officer’s condition was provided.

LAFD personnel place wheel an LAPD motorcycle officer to a waiting ambulance after the officer was reportedly struck by a vehicle during a stolen vehicle pursuit on July 13, 2023. (KTLA)

An alleged stolen vehicle suspect being taken into custody after a pursuit that involved a motorcycle officer going down on July 13, 2023. (KTLA)

A crash seen near Parthenia Street and Kester Avenue at the end of an reported stolen vehicle pursuit on July 13, 2023 in North Hills. (KTLA)

First responders on the scene of an alleged stolen vehicle pursuit that ended with a crash and a motorcycle officer going down in North Hills on July 13, 2023. (KTLA)

First responders on the scene of an alleged stolen vehicle pursuit that ended with a crash and a motorcycle officer going down in North Hills on July 13, 2023. (KTLA)

Just a half mile away, at Kester Avenue and Parthenia Street, police were taking one of the suspects involved in the alleged pursuit into custody after a two-vehicle crash.

A silver sedan and a white SUV could be seen from Sky5 in the intersection after the collision. Though it’s unclear which one of the vehicles was involved in the alleged pursuit, damage to the front of the silver sedan could be seen.

It was unclear if the officer was struck by the alleged stolen vehicle involved in the pursuit.