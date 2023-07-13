A motorcycle officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was taken to the hospital after reportedly getting struck by a car during a stolen vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash on Thursday.
Calls about the “officer down” in the area of Community Street and Noble Avenue came in at around 3:41 p.m., police told KTLA.
Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a heavy police presence in the area, along with medical personnel from the Los Angeles Fire Department, who were placing the involved motorcycle officer into the back of an ambulance. No information about the officer’s condition was provided.
Just a half mile away, at Kester Avenue and Parthenia Street, police were taking one of the suspects involved in the alleged pursuit into custody after a two-vehicle crash.
A silver sedan and a white SUV could be seen from Sky5 in the intersection after the collision. Though it’s unclear which one of the vehicles was involved in the alleged pursuit, damage to the front of the silver sedan could be seen.
It was unclear if the officer was struck by the alleged stolen vehicle involved in the pursuit.