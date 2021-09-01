L.A. moves to limit protests outside private residences

For a year and a half, protesters on both the left and the right have targeted public officials at their homes in Los Angeles, demonstrating at all hours to express their grievances over mask mandates, rent forgiveness and other issues.

Now, the City Council is seeking to tighten the rules around such protests. The council, on a 13-1 vote, ordered city attorneys on Tuesday to draft a law that would bar protesters from coming within 300 feet of a target’s home.

Council President Nury Martinez, who introduced the proposal, told her colleagues that protesters visited her home Sunday night and screamed obscenities into her daughter’s bedroom window and used a bullhorn to make threats.

“I’m just completely done,” said Martinez, whose Sun Valley home was also targeted earlier this year by individuals who vandalized her car, according to video of the incident.

Sunday night, this group went to my home, banged on the front door & harassed my neighbors.



I'm done with threats and intimidation aimed at public servants. Today, we took action to protect people from targeted protests.



We can't wait until someone is hurt – or worse – to act. https://t.co/XjwnNS9v7m — Nury Martinez (@CD6Nury) August 31, 2021