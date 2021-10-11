L.A. moves to make amends for historical wrongs committed against Indigenous people; downtown park to be renamed

Standing with members of two tribes, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced plans Monday to rename Father Serra Park in downtown Los Angeles — one of several policy initiatives intended to right historical wrongs and rectify the city’s relationship with its Indigenous people.

“The buildings that are here were built on the slave labor of native inhabitants. And we’re sorry,” Garcetti said, standing alongside members of the Gabrielino/Tongva and Fernandeño Tataviam tribes. “We’re sorry as a city for all the things that were done as a Spanish city, a Mexico city, an American city to erase the peoples whose land this is and always will be.”

The other proposals, which were put forward by Councilman Mitch O’Farrell and still need to be introduced in and approved by City Council, include an effort to update the city’s seal and flag to include Indigenous representation and the city issuing a formal apology to Native American tribes.

O’Farrell, a member of the Wyandotte Nation, also plans to introduce a resolution that calls on federal and state governments to rename the Christopher Columbus Transcontinental Highway, as part of the 10 Freeway is labeled.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Today, we’re beginning a process to establish an Indigenous Cultural Easement and to rename Father Serra Park.



This cultural easement will expand access to tribal groups in recognition of their relationship with the land.



➡️ https://t.co/UaGVUJFG6X pic.twitter.com/TGm1A02bbd — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) October 11, 2021