L.A. moviegoers rejoice as more theaters reopen after year of closures

Like many local cinephiles, Faris Jalilov has no doubt about his most deflating pandemic moment — the day that California shut down movie theaters.

On March 19 of last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order took away Faris’ greatest refuge, his oasis, his veritable “church” — the cineplex just off the 5 Freeway in the Burbank Town Center shopping mall.

Yes, the 17-year-old had to contend with myriad real-world pandemic concerns, just like other Californians. He saw half his junior year at Burbank High School reduced to sad online classes, and his senior year threatened. A couple of favorite hangouts shut down, making it harder to spend time with his friends. He lost a few hours at his job as the assistant manager of a pizza place.

But what felt worst of all was the loss of his pilgrimages — often three times a week, or more — to the towering AMC Burbank 16, where he could watch blockbusters and cartoons and art house dramas and more. In what seemed like an instant, his IMAX-sized dreams had been reduced to a smartphone-sized reality, and that felt like too much to bear for the immigrant from Kazakhstan.

