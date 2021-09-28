L.A. mulls sweeping COVID vaccine mandate for restaurants, gyms, malls, theaters, salons, more

Bennett Erickson, left, serves Anthony Trapanese and Caitlin Forst after checking their vaccination status at Sunset Beer in Echo Park.(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles is considering a sweeping law requiring adult customers to show proof of full vaccination to enter indoor restaurants, coffee shops, gyms, shopping centers, museums, movie theaters and hair and nail salons.

The plan would be one of the strictest vaccine orders to date and will be considered by the City Council on Wednesday.

The proposal also would require adult customers to show proof of vaccination to enter bowling alleys, arcades, cardrooms and pool halls, as well as personal care establishments such as tanning salons, skin care businesses, tattoo and piercing shops, and massage therapy settings except for treatment of a medical condition.

An exemption to the requirement would be available for people with a “sincerely held religious belief” or a relevant medical condition precluding vaccination. But exempt customers must show a recent negative coronavirus test result and a written note attesting to their religious belief or medical condition for entry to the businesses requiring vaccination.

