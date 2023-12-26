Neighbors are on edge after video captured a man yelling anti-Semitic remarks outside a Pico-Robertson home before destroying a family’s vehicle.

The apparent hate crime incident, which happened on Dec. 23, has left residents concerned as incidents of antisemitism are on the rise in Los Angeles and across the country.

The video of the hateful tirade has left neighbors shocked, disappointed and angry.

“There’s no logic to it,” said one neighbor.

“It was very shocking and frightening, especially so close to our home,” said Chaya Nourafchan, another neighbor.

The suspect was heard screaming obscenities and anti-Semitic rhetoric outside of the Jewish family’s home before launching a brick through the back windshield of the family’s car.

A suspect remains at large after smashing a family’s car window while yelling anti-Semitic remarks outside a Pico-Robertson home on Dec. 23, 2023.

A suspect remains at large after smashing a family’s car window while yelling anti-Semitic remarks outside a Pico-Robertson home on Dec. 23, 2023.

A suspect remains at large after smashing a family’s car window while yelling anti-Semitic remarks outside a Pico-Robertson home on Dec. 23, 2023.

A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said she has felt a lot of hostility directed toward the Jewish community since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

“We thought that were secure, we thought that we’re safe,” she said. “We thought that we had allies in the world, but it doesn’t seem like we do.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, between Oct. 7 and Dec. 7 in 2023, there have been over 2,000 antisemitic incidents nationwide including harassment, vandalism and assault. The new figures represent a 337% increase year over year.

Nourafchan said such startling statistics have compromised her sense of safety.

“We have to look over our shoulder now and look around and think about if where we are, where we’re going or what we’re doing is safe,” she said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations released a statement condemning the hate-filled incident and is calling for a thorough hate crime investigation saying in part:

“This apparent hate crime against the Jewish community is alarming. The Jewish community deserves to feel safe in their own homes, and the appalling actions of this individual infringes on that right to safety.”

The victim being attacked in the video has not been identified and the suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call LAPD at 1-877-275-5273.