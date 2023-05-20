Supporters gathered for the Run4Water 5k event Saturday morning in San Clemente to help raise money for families in Uganda to have clean water.

Each day women and children in parts of Africa walk more than a kilometer, equivalent to about a half a mile, for clean water.

Hosted by the Wells of Life non-profit organization, the Run4Water event, taking place at Vista Hermosa Sports Park, aims to raise funding and support to restore 40 wells for 40,000 people in Uganda. The event featured performances and celebrations, with 25 teams registered to participate.

“We are so excited to have this opportunity for groups to get together and work collaboratively,” said Michelle Danly, co-emcee of Wells of Life’s Run4Water event. “We want them to be able to secure enough support so we could have 40,000 people served in the country of Uganda.”

Wells of Life’s mission is to provide rural Ugandans access to safe, clean water through the installation or restoration of sustainable borehole water wells and WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) educational programs.

“What has happened over the years is that people have gone in and put in these wells, but they break down,” Danly said. “No one’s gone back to restore them and we need these wells to be able to offer more opportunity for these communities.”

Danly says their goal for the event is to raise 160,000 to restore abandoned wells and they are only $12,000 away from that goal.

“We think this is such an important project for youth, for schools, and for everyone to come together for the clean water act,” Danly said. “We want clean water for all.”

In addition to the Run4Water event, the San Juan Capistrano-based organization is also raising funds for a memorial well that was installed in honor of the late Vin Scully, former voice of the Dodgers for 67 years. The well has already positively impacted 1200 people.

For supporters who want to help but may not want to run in the event, Danly says they can contribute by donating or cheering on the participating teams.

“Even if you can’t run or walk it, come on down and help clap out all of our wonderful teams that are working together,” she said. “We just beg of you if it’s on your heart to just get on there and make a donation and help these children. It’s our hope to bring that clean water into those communities and help them have better ways of life.”

For more information on getting involved or supporting the organization, visit wellsoflife.org