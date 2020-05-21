L.A. nurse and her mother in ICU after contracting coronavirus

Arlene Aquino, left, is seen in an undated photo posted on a GoFundMe page on May 7, 2020.

A Los Angeles-area nurse and her mother are in the intensive care unit and on ventilators after contracting coronavirus, according to a fundraising page started to help the family.

Arlene Aquino has been a nurse for more than 20 years and is a single mother of two.

“She has faithfully showed up to work during this pandemic, putting the needs of her patients before her own,” according to the GoFundMe account.

Her parents also live with her and both she and her mother ended up with the respiratory illness. Both women were hospitalized on May 2, according to the fundraising page.

Frontline and health care workers have been hit hard by COVID-19 in Los Angeles County.

Earlier this week, public health officials said nearly 4,300 of Los Angeles County’s health care workers and first responders have tested positive for the coronavirus and 26 have died of COVID-19.

That’s more than half of all cases and deaths among health care workers across California.

Aquino was described as the primary breadwinner for the family, and her children are in middle school and college, respectively.

“Right now, the last thing her family should be worried about is how to pay for daily household expenses and that is why we are asking for your help,” the fundraising page reads.

Anyone wishing to help the family can donate here.