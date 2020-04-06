L.A. officials crack down on speeding amid stay-at-home orders

Traffic is light on the 101 and Interstate 10 Freeway interchange in downtown Los Angeles in this undated photo as much of California remains on coronavirus lockdown.(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

With millions of Southern Californians hunkering down at home, traffic has been blissfully light — a rare positive in a time of sickness, death, unemployment and isolation.

But in the age of coronavirus, people still venture out to the supermarket or to help elderly relatives. And some are succumbing to the temptations of wide-open roads.

Speeds are up by as much as 30% on some Los Angeles streets, according to a preliminary analysis by the city’s Department of Transportation that measured traffic at a subset of locations.

Since stay-at-home orders from the city, county and state took effect in mid-March, drivers overall were going about 12% faster on weekdays and 6% faster on weekends, the analysis found.

