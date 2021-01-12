L.A. officials cut utilities of Fairfax home after repeated violations of city’s ban on large gatherings

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said it cut utilities Tuesday to a Fairfax district home where at least three parties were held in violation of the city’s ban on large gatherings.

Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office approved the shut-off in line with a public order aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

At least 40 people attended a party Saturday at the home in the 800 block of North Curson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived at the home at 11 p.m. after receiving a complaint of a gathering at a “social media influencer residence” and cleared the party, an LAPD spokesman said.

