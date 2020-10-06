In solidarity with Armenian community, L.A. officials demand U.S. action to halt Azerbaijan’s attacks against Nagorno-Karabakh

A group of local elected officials gathered at Los Angeles City Hall Monday to demand U.S. action to halt Azerbaijan’s attacks against Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

“We have a strong bipartisan message for Turkey and Erdogan: You’re a member of NATO. Start acting like one,” Congressman Adam Schiff said during the press conference. “And we have a message for Azerbaijan: Seize the hostilities or there will be consequences.”

The formal condemnation comes after Azerbaijan launched a military attack on Sept. 27 in the autonomous enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, also called Artsakh — a mountainous region bordering Armenia and Azerbaijan. The clashes are the biggest escalation in a decades-old conflict over the autonomy of the region, which is home to about 150,000 people — about 95% of whom are ethnic Armenians, according to a 2015 census.

Los Angeles, home to the largest Armenian population outside of the country itself, has seen several demonstrations over the last week, with thousands of Armenian Americans and their allies calling for international intervention in the conflict.

Over the weekend, thousands of protesters came together, gathering outside the buildings of news outlets in Hollywood, including CNN, in an emotional call for media coverage and recognition of the escalating violence in the region. Demonstrators carrying Armenian flags also walked onto freeways, blocking traffic as a form of protest and a plea for a stop to bloodshed in the region.

“Americans should never tolerate the use of cluster bombs against civilian targets and other war crimes that carry with them the echoes of the Armenian Genocide,” Councilmember Paul Krekorian said Monday. “Americans should never tolerate fascist Turkish expansionism in this part of the world.”

The Armenian American community in L.A. has decried the escalating violence as a massacre against Armenians and is calling for international intervention.

“For our Armenian brothers and sisters, nothing can truly ease the pain and the worry that you’re feeling right now, the echoes of history,” Mayor of L.A. Eric Garcetti said. “Lives have been lost to acts of unnecessary violence and unwarranted assaults on innocent families in an invasion of Artsakh’s cities and communities.”

The mayor said L.A. will use its status as a “global crossroads” to facilitate international dialogue and to call for immediate peace. He called on the Trump administration to conduct the diplomacy necessary to bring peace to the region by denouncing Azerbaijan’s actions and by calling for Turkey to disengage from the conflict.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke to President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, the New York Times reported, and questioned why nothing is being done to stop Turkey, a longtime U.S. ally, from using American fighter jet against ethnic Armenians in the region.

O’Brien “heard and acknowledged” Pashinyan’s concerns and allegedly promised to set up a phone conversation between the Armenian prime minister and Trump, the Times reported.

In the meantime, Schiff and Congresswoman Jackie Speier proposed Resolution 1165, calling for the U.S. to condemn Azerbaijan’s military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh and to denounce Turkish interference in the conflict.

Other elected officials who were present in solidarity with the Armenian community Monday included Senator Maria Durazo, Speaker of the California State Assembly Anthony Rendon, state Assembly members Adrin Nazarian, Chris Holden, Richard Bloom, Tom Lackey, Jesse Gabriel, Councilmembers Mitch O’Farrell, Nury Martinez, Monica Rodriguez, David Ryu, Paul Koretz, John Lee, and L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer.

Nazarian called for the federal government to “step up” and he equated the current violence to that of the Armenian Genocide of 1915, saying, “If we really mean what we say by saying, ‘Never again,’ this this is the time to act.”

Amid widespread demonstrations in L.A. over the weekend, the local Consul General for Azerbaijan released a video-recorded statement saying some Azerbaijani civilians were killed and claiming an illegal military occupation.

Some worry that the clashes can escalate to a proxy war between Russian, Turkey and Iran if other nations, particularly the U.S., do not act soon.

On Monday, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of firing missiles into Stepankert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, while Azerbaijan said several of its towns and its second-largest city were attacked.

About 220 servicemen have died in Nagorno-Karabakh since the clashes began last week and 21 civilians have been killed with 82 others were wounded, according to Nagorno-Karabakh officials and state-run Armenian Unified Infocenter.

Azerbaijani officials have not given details about their military casualties but have said 25 civilians were killed and 127 were wounded.

Proud to stand alongside Councilmember @PaulKrekorian and L.A.'s local, state and federal leaders to condemn the violence visited on the communities of Artsakh.



We must do everything we can to raise our voices for a swift end to this conflict.



Watch: https://t.co/4oX0jGjzml pic.twitter.com/cmwvQXQA8D — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) October 5, 2020

Today elected leaders joined me at #LosAngeles City Hall for an extraordinary expression of solidarity with #Armenians. Speakers demanded the #UnitedStates play a decisive role to stop the aggression of #Azerbaijan and #Turkey against the independent #ArtsakhRepublic. pic.twitter.com/DCEYGxIIId — Paul Krekorian (@PaulKrekorian) October 5, 2020

Once again, the #Turks are engaged in an effort to continue the #Genocide, this time using proxy killers from #Syria, #Libya. The clear message that emanated today from #LosAngeles – a city that has proven its close ties to #Armenia and the #Armenian people ..#ArtsakhStrong pic.twitter.com/Ra44Z2SWX1 — Paul Krekorian (@PaulKrekorian) October 5, 2020