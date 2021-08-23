L.A. officials encourage Angelenos to be prepared amid record-setting fire season

A firefighter is dwarfed by the plume of the Dixie fire in Northern California, which was at more than 725,000 acres and 40% containment as of Aug. 23, 2021. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

With more than 1 million acres burned across California already in 2021, Los Angeles leaders on Monday urged residents to protect themselves and their property ahead of Southern California’s wildfire season.

Mayor Eric Garcetti, who appeared with Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas and City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, said property owners should clear brush around their homes and digitize important papers or keep them at the ready in case evacuation orders come.

“This should be a year-round enterprise, now that fires are year-round as well,” Garcetti said.

Although Northern California has already seen excessive wildfires this year, the southern part of the state’s fire season typically spans October through December. Some of the region’s most destructive blazes — including the Woolsey, Thomas, Creek and Skirball fires — ignited in November and December.

