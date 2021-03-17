L.A. officials mull over report that faulted LAPD for mishandling of George Floyd protests

A woman holds up her fist in front of a row of police officers during a protest demanding justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and also in solidarity with Portland’s protests, in downtown Los Angeles, on July 25, 2020. (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

Roughly a week after the release of a new report that faulted the Los Angeles Police Department for mishandling protests following the death of George Floyd, Los Angeles officials began to mull what should come next.

“Do we actually have to create a new bureau?”asked Councilman Kevin de León, referencing a core recommendation in the report that has drawn concern from activists critical of the department.

The report, sought by council members in the aftermath of the summer protests, was prepared by a team of former LAPD commanders headed by attorney Gerald Chaleff. It found a host of failures in how the LAPD had handled the unrest, including poor planning, scant training on weapons wielded against protesters, and a broader “chaos of command.”

Council members have said they were especially troubled that the LAPD was repeating problems that had already led to lawsuits and costly settlements in the past, with the department failing to follow rules that had already been imposed.

