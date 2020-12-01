L.A. officials scramble to reopen Union Station COVID-19 testing site after film shoot shut it down

Coronavirus test appointments scheduled for Tuesday at Union Station were canceled after Miramax was granted a permit to film there, officials confirmed late Monday night.

As Los Angeles County broke records for COVID-19 hospitalizations and new restrictions were imposed, a film permit was granted to Miramax for the filming of “He’s All That,” a remake of the 1999 film “She’s All That” featuring Tik Tok-er Addison Rae and directed by Mark Waters. The filming will take place Tuesday inside and outside Union Station with a cast and crew of about 170 people, said Philip Sokoloski, a spokesman for FilmLA, which processes film permit applications.

According to reporting from Deadline, Los Angeles residents who had coronavirus test appointments scheduled Tuesday received an email informing them of the shutdown. “We apologize for the inconvenience and delayed notification but LA Union Station Kiosk site has had to cancel all appointments for December 1st due to an event being held at this location,” the email said.

But, until this afternoon, FilmLA and the mayor’s office was unaware that the filming permit would lead to the closure of the testing site. Andrea Garcia, a spokesperson for the office of Mayor Eric Garcetti, said the office is working to reopen the site’s operations Tuesday.

