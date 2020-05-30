L.A. city officials implement curfew as protests over killing of George Floyd continue

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that there would be a curfew in place starting 8 p.m. Saturday until 5:30 a.m. Sunday in response to ongoing protests against the killing of George Floyd.

“This will be something that we will be able to reestablish the peace here,” he said.

During a third night of protests in downtown Los Angeles Friday, 533 people were arrested, authorities said Saturday. Charges included suspicion of burglary, looting, probation violation, battery on police officer, attempted murder and failure to disperse, according to police.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Friday it would not tolerate violence or property damage during the demonstrations.

“We stand with our communities and rebuke any instance of police brutality as well as acts of violence or property damage,” Chief Michel Moore said in a statement.

Many businesses were looted, several police vehicles were vandalized and six LAPD officers suffered injuries ranging from lacerations to impact wounds, the department said. Some also set fireworks in the street.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti promised to protect Angelenos’ right to protest during a press briefing Friday evening.

“Don’t violate any laws in doing that,” he said. “But we absolutely need — as a nation, certainly as a city — to voice our outrage. It’s our patriotic duty to not only stand up for George Floyd, but for everybody who has been killed unnecessarily, who has been murdered, for the structural racism that we have in our country.”

“Our goal cannot simply be to ‘be better’ we have to be righteous and officers who abuse their power need to face justice,” L.A. city council president Nury Martinez said in a statement Saturday. “So please protest, please march, please speak out, please cry out to racism’s injustice, including in our police departments, and please do so loudly, but please do so peacefully.”

Check back for updates to this developing story.