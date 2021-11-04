L.A. officials won’t immediately cite or fine businesses that violate vaccine mandate rules

A sign stating proof of a COVID-19 vaccination is required is displayed outside of Langer’s Deli in Los Angeles on Aug. 7, 2021. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles city officials are set to implement some of the nation’s strictest COVID-19 vaccine verification rules next week, but they don’t plan to immediately cite or fine those who run afoul of the new regulations.

While crackdowns in the Bay Area against In-N-Out Burger generate national headlines, L.A. officials plan to start with educational and outreach efforts, rather than immediately penalize businesses when rules go into effect Monday.

That’s similar to the approach of officials in Los Angeles County as a whole. While both the county and city have rules requiring residents to show proof of vaccination to enter certain businesses, the county’s rules affect fewer types of establishments compared with those of the city.

Enforcement of the city program, dubbed SafePassLA, won’t officially begin until Nov. 29.

