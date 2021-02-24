L.A., Orange counties meet state threshold to allow outdoor youth sports starting Friday

Call it the greatest touchdown of the year in California high schools sports.

The California Department of Public Health released its weekly coronavirus report Tuesday, and those counties where the adjusted daily case rate had reached 14.0 or less per 100,000 are cleared to allow outdoor sports to begin Friday under the state youth sports update released last week.

Counties reaching the threshold in Southern California include Los Angeles (12.3), Orange (11.9) and San Luis Obispo (9.4). Counties not reaching the threshold are Ventura (16.9), San Bernardino (15.2), Riverside (16.6) and Santa Barbara (16.9). Last week, Los Angeles was at 20.0 and Orange County at 20.7, so improvement has been swift and gives hope to other counties. The next chance to reach the threshold is Tuesday, March 2.

Now it’s up to individual schools, districts and counties to decide what sports to allow. For football and water polo, weekly testing of athletes and coaches is required, with results made available within 24 hours of playing in a game.

