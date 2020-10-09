L.A., other parts of California see rise in coronavirus numbers — but too early to call it new surge

A sign tells customers to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as shoppers return to indoor shopping at the Westfield Santa Anita shopping mall in Arcadia on Wednesday, the first day L.A. County malls were allowed to reopen at limited capacity.(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The uptick in coronavirus cases in Los Angeles and several other California counties is cause for concern, but experts said Thursday that it’s too early to say whether it represents the start of a larger surge in infections.

The next few weeks will be crucial in seeing whether California can keep case numbers and hospitalizations down even as officials continue to reopen the economy. The state is hoping its new tier system will avoid the surge in cases that came this summer when the state rapidly allowed businesses to reopen and people returned to old habits.

“I think there’s probably bound to be a few more upticks when counties reopen because of the fact that you’re now going to be in situations where there is more opportunity for exposures,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a medical epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Los Angeles County on Wednesday reported its highest daily case count in six weeks. Riverside County is on the brink of regression from Tier 2 to Tier 1 after its daily case count increased, and in San Diego, which also remains in Tier 2, hospitalizations have increased over the last two weeks after a surge in cases linked largely to San Diego State.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.