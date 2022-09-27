File photo of a mountain lion. A mountain lion (not pictured) attacked a woman and her dog on a California trail. (Getty Images)

Wildlife officials closed Pico Canyon Park and issued a public warning regarding an “aggressive mountain lion” prowling in the area.

The park, which is located in Stevenson Ranch near Santa Clarita, was temporarily closed Tuesday until further notice, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation.

The closure comes after a 7-year-old child was attacked by a mountain lion in the area on Monday.

The child suffered injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, officials said, and Fish and Wildlife authorities are actively investigating the incident.

Mountain lions “typically pose little threat to humans and generally avoid any human interaction,” wildlife officials said. Still, encounter do happen.

Here some important tips to remember if you come across a mountain lion:

Do not hike, bike, or jog alone and avoid doing so at dawn, dusk or nighttime.

Stay alert on trails.

Keep a close watch on small children and off leash pets.

Never approach a mountain lion. Give them an escape route.

Do not run if you spot a mountain lion.

Stay calm and do not turn your back.

Face the animal, make loud noises and try to look bigger.

Do not crouch down or bend over.

Anyone who spots a mountain lion is asked to immediately call 911.