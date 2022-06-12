Free lunch is being offered to kids all throughout Los Angeles throughout the summer and the program kicks off Monday.

Los Angeles City Parks announced its summer food service program to help kids get nutrients and full meals while school is out.

Many students at Los Angeles public schools depend on regular lunches to live happy and full lives. Sometimes, when school is out, kids can go hungry for much of, if not all of, the day.

Kids can come to about 100 different L.A. parks and rec centers to get a free lunch, no questions asked and no signup required. Lunches are available for any child ages 1 through 18, and parents can even pick up meals for their children.

Lunch services will take place Monday through Friday starting Monday and ending on Aug. 8.

For more information on the L.A. Parks lunch Program, click here.