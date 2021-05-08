L.A. Parks Foundation pushing against proposed budget cut that could eliminate dozens of park maintenance jobs

Facing a large budget cut, the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks may have to eliminate 140 jobs, most of them in maintenance, according to the L.A. Parks Foundation, which is seeking the public’s help reaching out to city officials to support restoring the budget.

“We have 450 parks citywide, but we don’t want them less well-maintained,” said L.A. Parks Foundation Executive Director Carolyn Ramsay. “The reality is, we need so many more park staff, we need a much more robust budget to run this department effectively, and so it kind of breaks my heart to see the possibility of some of these jobs being eliminated.”

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 8, 2021.