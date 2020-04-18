L.A. partners with Airbnb to offer free housing for frontline workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Nurses at UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center hold a vigil in Los Angeles on March 30, 2020. (RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)

The city and county of Los Angeles have partnered with Airbnb to offer free housing for 1,000 frontline workers who are worried about staying with family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fees will be waived during stays and folks can also donate to help coronavirus responders.

The program is available nationwide and those interested in hosting or looking for a place to stay near work can visit Airbnb’s COVID-19 page.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced the partnership at the county’s daily coronavirus briefing Friday.

In L.A. County, an additional 644 health care workers in Los Angeles County tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, bringing the total number of cases to 1,441 with five deaths, officials said Friday. Of those cases, 38% were among nurses. The infections were reported in 26 different settings, with hospitals representing the majority of those sites, at 36%.

The Los Angeles Times reported that there are 175 cases at UCLA alone.

Nationwide, health care workers account for 10 to 20% of coronavirus cases, as nurses and others protest for more personal protective equipment.