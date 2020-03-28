L.A. passes ordinance requiring retail food stores devote 1st hour of business to elderly and disabled

The City of Los Angeles has passed an ordinance that will require retail food stores such as supermarkets and convenience stores to dedicate the first hour of business to the elderly, the disabled and those who care for them.

It’s a move many retailers voluntarily implemented last week in response to the increased demand brought on by the recent COVID-19 shutdowns, but the measure — which passed by a unanimous vote during a City Council meeting Friday — makes it standard across the board. It is now awaiting the mayor’s signature.

The ordinance defines any retail food store as a grocery store and convenience store that primarily sells canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, fish and poultry.

Under the ordinance, Costco would also be required to abide by the new rule, as well as any “membership-only warehouse club” that meets the above merchandise parameters.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.