L.A. Phil, Center Theatre Group and Music Center to require COVID booster proof for indoor events

Come mid-January, when infections from the Omicron variant are expected to be in full swing, patrons of the L.A. Phil will have to show proof of a booster shot to attend indoor performances at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

It will be the same for folks attending Los Angeles Master Chorale events at Disney Hall and Center Theatre Group performances at Ahmanson Theatre and Mark Taper Forum. The Music Center has expanded its overall vaccination policy to cover TMC Arts programming and lease events as well.

The announcements were made Wednesday as the Omicron-variant surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide dominates the news.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects the Omicron surge will continue rising swiftly through December and into January, potentially peaking later next month or in early February.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.