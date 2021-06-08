L.A. Police Commission considering new alcohol rules for armed off-duty officers

The Los Angeles Police Commission on Tuesday said it was considering changing LAPD policy to restrict the use of alcohol by armed off-duty officers.

Commissioners requested a report from the department on the issue, as well, citing an article in the L.A. Times on Sunday that detailed how the LAPD had failed for years to develop clear policies on the issue despite a series of problems involving drunk and armed officers.

“No one wants anyone using a firearm while impaired,” said Eileen Decker, the commission president. “A more specific policy — the time may have come for that.”

The Times article cited multiple cases in recent years in which off-duty officers had allegedly caused trouble, broken laws and shot people after drinking alcohol while armed.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.