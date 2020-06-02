L.A. Police Commission holds 1st meeting since protests started across the city

The Los Angeles Police Commission held the first meeting since the start of the protests across the city over the in-custody death of George Floyd and police brutality.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting was held virtually Tuesday.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore is expected to make remarks, which will be followed by public comment. People were asked to join via Zoom or dial in at 855-880-1246 .

Black Lives Matter’s Los Angeles chapter urged followers to call in.

“We need everyone to show up…virtually…to tell LAPD that it’s about more than #GeorgeFloyd…It’s about the 601 of our people killed by police right here in Los Angeles County in the last 7 years,” the activists posted on Instagram.

The virtual meeting had reached a maximum capacity of 500 participants a few minutes after it started at 9:30 a.m. and people posted on social media about not being able to listen in on the meeting.

Police Commission President Eileen Decker said they were trying to fix the problem and asked members of the police Department to log off to allow members of the public and the press to log in.

“I apologize that only 500 people can get on. We knew that thousands of people should have been able to get on,” Commissioner Steve Soboroff said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.