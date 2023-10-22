At least two people were hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Los Angeles’ Skid Row neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to Los Angeles Police, officers responded to 521 S. San Pedro Street around 8 a.m. where they found a 60-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Another male victim was transported to a hospital by a “private party,” LAPD said.

Their conditions were not released.

Crime scene tape surrounded the entrance to a Wesley Health Center facility and traffic was blocked in the area, a video posted to Citizen showed.

No suspect information was available.

Many streets in the area are lined with homeless encampments.