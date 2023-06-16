Video captured the terrifying moment when a speeding stolen car careened into a 13-year-old boy riding a bike in Los Angeles last month.

The child survived, but the driver and his accomplices got away.

Los Angeles police released the video and surveillance photos on Friday that show the incident from several angles.

On the evening of May 16, police say four males stole a black 2014 Kia Optima that was parked in the 300 block of West 14th Street.

A short time later, video shows the sedan speeding and fishtailing in the southbound lanes of Main Street, and then striking the 13-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle northbound with another bicyclist.

Video shows the sedan speeding and fishtailing in the southbound lanes of Main Street, and then striking the 13-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle. May 16, 2023. (LAPD)

“The child was launched into the air and landed on the sidewalk,” LAPD said in a statement. “The driver of the Kia fled from the scene without rendering aid or identifying himself.”

Another video shows the driver stop the Kia in the 200 block of West 31st Street where he and three passengers get out and run. Moments later, another male gets into the car and drives off.

The car was eventually abandoned in the 300 block of 32nd Street, police said.

L.A. Fire Department crews transported the child to a local hospital where he was treated for “severe injuries.”

The hit-and-run driver is described as a Hispanic male between 18 and 20 years old. He was wearing a black sweater, black pants, and black sneakers, and was carrying a black and white backpack.

The alleged hit-and-run driver (left) is seen with one of the passengers. May 16, 2023. (KTLA)

The three passengers fit a similar description, according to police, while the man who drove the Kia after the hit-and-run driver fled is described as a Hispanic male between 35 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call LAPD’s Central Traffic Detectives, at (213) 486-0761 or the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at (213) 833-3746.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available through L.A.’s Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.