Truckers gathered in Long Beach Wednesday to protest against a California law that could limit the use of independent contractors.

Some held signs that read “AB5 Kills Dreams,” and “NO on AB5” as they blocked traffic in front of one of the entrances to the Port of Long Beach.

Others across the Southland participated in demonstrations that blocked major traffic arteries.

The controversial law was challenged by the California Trucking Association, but the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case, kicking it back to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

