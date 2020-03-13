L.A. pressing for eviction bans to protect renters from coronavirus fallout

A protester walks in front of signs during a demonstration outside of an apartment building that allegedly evicted all tenants on July 29, 2014, in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

With cases of the novel coronavirus multiplying rapidly and the financial implications of the outbreak becoming increasingly clear for low-income workers, the city of Los Angeles will consider a temporary ban on evictions next week amid calls for a similar moratorium that would apply across California.

Council President Nury Martinez and Councilmen Mike Bonin and Herb Wesson plan to introduce a measure that would prevent renters from being evicted throughout the city, as well as provide relief for homeowners, small businesses and landlords.

The details have yet to be determined, though councilmembers said the moratorium could be limited to those directly affected by the virus, including those who have been infected or who have lost work because the outbreak forced a business to close. Or it could be a more general citywide ban.

“We’re trying to take care of people who are sitting in their house right now and wondering what the hell they’re going to do,” Wesson said.

