L.A. Pride announces Black Lives Matter solidarity protest march for June 14

Fifty years ago this month, Los Angeles held its first Pride parade.

This year, plans for the annual festivities were put on hold because of the coronavirus. But Wednesday morning, Christopher Street West — the organization that produces L.A. Pride — announced another change of plans.

“In 1970, we gathered on Hollywood Boulevard to protest police brutality and oppression to our community,” said Estevan Montemayor, the organization’s president. “We will do that again this year, where it began, in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.”

A peaceful protest march in response to racial injustice is planned for Sunday, June 14. It will begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Hollywood and Highland boulevards and proceed to West Hollywood, where the parade normally takes place, ending at Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards.

